FY2020 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Cut by Truist Securiti

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

Shares of IRTC opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

