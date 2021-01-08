FY2020 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDC. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of MDC opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 117,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,471,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

