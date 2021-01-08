FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $5.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.41.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Northern Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

