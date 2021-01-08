FY2020 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Raised by Analyst

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

SC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.