FY2020 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBCF. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $33.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 763,612 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 467,782 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 801.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 233.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

