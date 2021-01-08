FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

