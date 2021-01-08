FY2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

