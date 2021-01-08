FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Reduced by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

