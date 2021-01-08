FY2020 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James lifted their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 207,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

