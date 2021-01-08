Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Gala has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $33,627.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

