Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

