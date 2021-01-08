Game.com Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $328,033.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

