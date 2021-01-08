GAPS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $369.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $369.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,076.37 or 0.99772940 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

