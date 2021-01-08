Garlicoin Achieves Market Cap of $224,198.94 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $224,198.94 and approximately $33.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,688,044 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

