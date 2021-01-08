Gas (GAS) Market Cap Hits $16.19 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Gas has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and $4.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00103277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00425976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

