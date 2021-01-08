GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $35.79 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $35.79 million and $28.42 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,186,681 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

