Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.54 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $420,828.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

