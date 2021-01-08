Gemini Dollar 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.06 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.