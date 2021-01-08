General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.77. 2,245,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,478. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

