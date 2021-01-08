Genesis Vision Price Up 125.6% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 125.6% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007324 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00037192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00267377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,029.05 or 0.02534709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

