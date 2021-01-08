GenesisX (XGS) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market cap of $22,201.35 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,083,053 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

