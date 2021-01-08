GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Financial Contrast

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and Oncologix Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.75%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Oncologix Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 13.55 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -20.28 Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncologix Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GenMark Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats Oncologix Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

