Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.87

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.87 and traded as high as $43.48. Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) shares last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 191,456 shares traded.

MIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.7694506 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total transaction of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

