GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,994.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $745,612.65 and approximately $1,994.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00421837 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,326.56 or 0.99470682 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001731 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

