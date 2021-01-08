Gerard Brophy Sells 11,509 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 6,177,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,996. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 748.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

