German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Critical Contrast

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14% German American Bancorp 25.10% 9.72% 1.24%

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.48 $33.88 million $2.01 9.36 German American Bancorp $221.98 million 4.23 $59.22 million $2.35 15.08

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 German American Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.33%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; seven counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

