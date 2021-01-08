Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Up 0.8%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNGBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $899.44 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

