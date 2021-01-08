GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 6.3%

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €12.92 ($15.20) and last traded at €12.84 ($15.11). 73,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.08 ($14.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.90. The firm has a market cap of $338.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.47.

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

