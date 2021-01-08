Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.14

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and traded as high as $36.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 218,266 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.74.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 43,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.21, for a total value of C$1,230,571.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,448 shares in the company, valued at C$4,864,068.29.

About Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.