Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.14

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and traded as high as $36.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 218,266 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.74.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 43,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.21, for a total value of C$1,230,571.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,448 shares in the company, valued at C$4,864,068.29.
About Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.
Further Reading: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.