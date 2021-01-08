Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 1.1%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.97. 14,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 49,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blue Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.