Global Cryptocurrency Price Tops $0.0036 (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Cryptocurrency alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00421837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Cryptocurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Cryptocurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.