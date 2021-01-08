Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,050 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF makes up about 9.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 97.43% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF worth $145,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AUSF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.27. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,114. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

