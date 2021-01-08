Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.39

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $31.89. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 16,693 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.