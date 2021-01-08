Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) Trading Up 1.5%

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.88. 49,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 24,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.74% of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

