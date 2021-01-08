GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0480 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $862,084.72 and approximately $28,540.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.58 or 0.03001876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00425433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.24 or 0.01073042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.00347848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00168169 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009490 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

