Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.92

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $226.92 and last traded at $226.92, with a volume of 885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

