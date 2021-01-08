Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.92

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $226.92 and last traded at $226.92, with a volume of 885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.76.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.