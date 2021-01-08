GNY Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. GNY has a total market cap of $65.03 million and approximately $250,666.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. In the last week, GNY has traded 132.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00440070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048128 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

