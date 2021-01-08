GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

