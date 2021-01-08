GoByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $200,107.53 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $200,107.53 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,113,054 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

