GoByte Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $182,609.69 and $9,887.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,108,970 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

