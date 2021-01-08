goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

GSY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

TSE:GSY traded down C$3.65 on Friday, hitting C$96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$100.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.41.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.187459 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.