GokuMarket Credit Hits One Day Trading Volume of $373,301.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $574,218.16 and $373,301.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00423090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.