Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.65–0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.36.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

