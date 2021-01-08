Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $10,622.62 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $10,622.62 and $3,341.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00220361 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00050347 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.