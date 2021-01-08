Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $10,319.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00420467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

