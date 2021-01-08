Goldcoin Trading 69.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $12,873.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00421494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

