GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 42.3% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market cap of $161,207.19 and $284.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005225 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005072 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

