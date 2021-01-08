Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$64.30 million and a PE ratio of -41.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Harold Robertson sold 258,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$85,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,500 shares in the company, valued at C$118,635.

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 13 concessions totalling 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

