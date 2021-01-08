Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.32. Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 3,852 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

