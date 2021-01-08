Golem Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Golem has a market cap of $77.76 million and $1.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 650,401,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,851,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.